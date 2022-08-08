UI alumna Puente appointed to alma mater's board of trustees
URBANA — The newest member of the University of Illinois board of trustees is a 1980 College of LAS grad and 2015 alumni achievement award winner who became the first in her family tree to finish college.
And to mark that historic occasion 42 years ago, Sylvia Puente remembers climbing to the top of the Illini Union tower and breaking open the special bottle of spirits she’d been lugging around all day.
“As I looked out from this special view, I sipped on my bottle of tequila, reminiscing about my years of challenging moments and incredible opportunities as a student,” Puente said for a story on The News-Gazette’s UI at 150 & Beyond website. “Words cannot express the emotions of this achievement, being the first in four generations to complete college.”
I’m truly humbled to have been named to be a trustee of my Alma mater, UofI. I am privileged to serve. Thank you @GovPritzker for this honor.— Sylvia Puente (@PuentePolicy) August 9, 2022
She’s come a long way since, serving as president and CEO of the Latino Policy Forum, a Chicago-based non-profit, being named to Hispanic Business Magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential Hispanics in the U.S.” and earning the Ohtli Award, Mexico’s highest recognition of those serving the Mexican community outside of the country.
On Monday, she was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the trustee seat previously held by Kareem Dale, an honor she tweeted being “truly humbled” by. Pending confirmation by the state Senate, Puente will join a board that includes seven fellow Urbana campus alumni — Chair Don Edwards, Tami Craig Schilling, Joseph Gutman, Patricia Brown Holmes, Naomi Jakobsson, Stuart King and Sarah Phalen — as well as UI-Chicago grad Ramon Cepeda.