URBANA — Four finalists have emerged to fill the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost vacancy.
Chancellor Robert Jones announced the candidates and their presentation schedules Wednesday afternoon. All four are a current dean or provost at a research 1 university in the U.S. They will each present in meetings open to the university community at Levis Faculty Center, Room 300, 919 W. Illinois St., Urbana.
— Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the School of Education at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will present Monday, Jan. 23.
— Chimay Anumba, dean of the College of Design, Construction and Planning at University of Florida, will present on Monday, Jan. 30.
— John Coleman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at University of Minnesota, will present on Thursday, Feb. 2.
— Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Brandeis University, will present on Monday, Feb. 13.
The UI’s four-year Provost Andreas Cangellaris announced his departure from the university in June 2022. Former Executive Vice Provost Bill Bernhard stepped into the role on an interim basis in August.