URBANA — Four finalists have emerged to fill the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost vacancy.

Chancellor Robert Jones announced the candidates and their presentation schedules Wednesday afternoon. All four are a current dean or provost at a research 1 university in the U.S. They will each present in meetings open to the university community at Levis Faculty Center, Room 300, 919 W. Illinois St., Urbana.

— Fouad Abd-El-Khalick, dean of the School of Education at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will present Monday, Jan. 23.

— Chimay Anumba, dean of the College of Design, Construction and Planning at University of Florida, will present on Monday, Jan. 30.

— John Coleman, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at University of Minnesota, will present on Thursday, Feb. 2.

— Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Brandeis University, will present on Monday, Feb. 13.

The UI’s four-year Provost Andreas Cangellaris announced his departure from the university in June 2022. Former Executive Vice Provost Bill Bernhard stepped into the role on an interim basis in August.

Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).

