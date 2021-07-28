URBANA — The University of Illinois has appointed a new dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences after a yearlong national search.
Professor Venetria K. Patton, head of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies at Purdue University since 2016, will take over as dean for the UI’s largest college on Aug. 2, pending Board of Trustees approval.
“Following a national search for this position, I consulted with the search committee, College leadership and with Chancellor Robert Jones,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in a mass email to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday. “Professor Patton emerged as the best candidate to serve as the next dean.”
The UI’s newest dean earned her B.A. in English at the University of La Verne in California, obtaining her master’s and Ph.D. from the University of California-Riverside, in 1992 and 1996.
Patton started as an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1996, coordinating the African American and African Studies Program from 1998 to 2001. She then served as chair of the Undergraduate Program Committee for English until 2003.
Patton then moved to Purdue, where she directed the university’s African American Studies and Research Center for 12 years, becoming Provost Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion for a year afterward.
“I am confident that Professor Patton will advance the college and amplify the world-renowned, human-centered scholarship being done across disciplines to advance the world,” Cangellaris said.
Patton will take over for interim dean Gene Robinson, who will return to leading the school’s Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology after directing LAS since July 2020.
The College of LAS is home to about one-third of all students and faculty on the UI campus.