CHAMPAIGN – Decked out in a pinstripe suit, Sergio McClain embraced his Peoria brethren, Brian Randle, as the senior walked off the Assembly Hall floor for what appears to be the last time.McClain was a part of the most recent Illinois team, the 1998-99 squad, that needed to make a run in the Big Ten tournament to possibly reach the postseason. These Illini are in the same boat despite a 67-58 win against Minnesota to close the regular season Saturday.