UI at 150 & Beyond: 'All roads lead to Legends'
Among the 1,978 former students and faculty members featured on our Gies College of Business-powered ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website: 2011 advertising alum ADAM HAMILTON, now the Chicago-based manager of global content and editorial planning for McDonald’s.
***
Order’s up for Hamilton. Adam Hamilton ...
“When I think of my time at Illinois, all roads lead to Legends. This is where I had lunch with my older brother when he first moved in to the Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls, hung out with my friends as a student every week and continue to visit every football season with my dad.
“Ah, I can almost hear them calling my order of chicken strips and a pitcher of Miller Lite now,” says the 2011 advertising alum, now manager of global content and editorial planning for McDonald’s.
“The Chief statue, everyone decked head to toe in orange and blue, shouting ‘I-L-L’ excitedly with a guaranteed ‘I-N-I’ just as loud — this place emulates what Illinois is all about.
“It’s also the place of my proudest collegiate accomplishment: ‘riding the rail.’ Not once, but twice I completed this tremendous — and at times tumultuous — journey, drinking all of the beers Legends offers every Tuesday night during my senior year.
“I’m not embarrassed to say that I beam with nostalgia seeing my name engraved in bronze on that rustic oak wall.
“I graduated more than eight years ago, and my dad and I rarely miss a football game paired with a visit to Legends. Well, that’s not entirely true — sometimes we enjoy pre-gaming at Legends too much to actually make the game.
“When we stop by the wall, he always says he’s proud I went to Illinois.”
