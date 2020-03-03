UI at 150 & Beyond: 'Nature’s Table changed my life'
A glass of Old Style went for 60 cents. Cookies — “as big and thick as hockey pucks,” as Mark Stryker remembers them — cost half a buck. And if you timed it right, you might be treated to a performance from a 14-year-old future singing sensation named Alison Krauss.
This was the late, great Nature’s Table, circa the mid-1980s.
“I went to school at the University of Illinois, but I got my education at Nature’s Table,” says Stryker (’85), an American History major and jazz junkie who played alto saxophone in UI bands led by John Garvey and Ray Sasaki.
“Located at 509 South Goodwin, directly across from Krannert Center, Nature’s Table was a sandwich shop that morphed into a cozy jazz club at night. It lasted from 1979 until 1991, when the university, in expansionist mode, regrettably tore down the building.”
Stryker, who’d go on to spend two decades covering and critiquing arts and music for the Detroit Free Press, led his own bands at the spot that became his home away from home.
“Nature’s Table was owned by two beautiful souls, Terry Masar and his wife, Shelley Washburne Masar. Terry and Shelley forged a community of musicians, artists, campus progressives and misfits of all types. The Table was a place where everyone was welcome and could express themselves.
“There was an African American alto saxophonist who lived in town and played often at Nature’s Table. His name was Guido Sinclair but everyone called him ‘Ghee-Doh.’ Originally from Texas, he had been living in Chicago, before he came down to Champaign to kick a drug habit around 1980 and never left.
“He became a mentor to me. Guido was a bebop musician with an authentic sound and phrasing influenced by Charlie Parker. Guido looked the part. He had a craggy face, a hipster’s gate and he kept his fingers super close to the keys when he played, with a lit cigarette still in his hand.
”When I was a freshman, I would go over to Guido’s apartment. I’d get there around noon, and he’d barely be awake. The first thing we would do is walk to the corner liquor store, and I’d buy him a big bottle of malt liquor. We’d go back to his crib, and he’d drink the malt liquor and start to come to life.
“Then we’d get out our horns and we’d play through Charlie Parker solos together. I would try to copy Guido’s phrasing and articulation.
“Nature’s Table changed my life. I didn’t become a professional musician, but my career has been shaped in ways large and small by the countless nights I spent in the club and the friends, musicians and teachers with whom I grew close within the orbit of that special crucible.”
News-Gazette