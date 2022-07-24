UI Athletic Board adds three faculty members, three students, one alumna
URBANA — UI trustees on Thursday signed off on the appointments of seven newcomers to the 19-member Athletic Board, which is charged with overseeing the academic side of Illini sports.
The new faces include:
— One former athlete: women’s golf’s Janice Kimpel, daughter of former Illini coach Betsy Kimpel.
— One current athlete: Danville’s Caleb Griffin, an all-academic kicker on Bret Bielema’s football team.
— Two student fans: Illini Pride’s Katherine Tichy and accounting/finance major Leonardo Jimenez.
— Three UI faculty members with varying sports backgrounds:
JON HALE
A regular on campus basketball courts and an associate professor in the College of Education who seeks to use the position to help address issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.
“Working with and advising dozens of student athletes since 2009 was instructive in highlighting how collegiate sports are not always governed in the best interests of students or the communities we seek to serve,” read a memo to trustees with bios of each appointee.
CHRISTOPHER KEMPF
A runner at Ohio’s John Carroll University and UI English professor who brings “a firsthand understanding of the needs and priorities of the student-athlete. … Having written extensively on the economic, racial and political resonances of athletics, including work long listed in ‘Best American Sports Writing,’ Kempf appreciates the role of Illini sports in building community, fostering social outreach and furthering the mission of the university,”
ERIC LARSON
His background — which includes three times being named to the Western Athletic Conference’s all-academic team as a Colorado State golfer — have made the Gies College of Business veteran “a demanding, award-winning and compassionate professor for all of his students.” The business administration professor and recent Campus Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching honoree has taught students from every Illini sport.