URBANA — University of Illinois administrators are recommending a 1.8 percent increase in the cost of tuition at its Urbana campus, ending the five-year tuition freeze that had been in place for in-state freshman.
The UI board of trustees will vote Thursday on the proposal, which would also include a 1.8 percent increase in in-state tuition at UI-Chicago and a 1 percent increase at UI-Springfield.
The base tuition for in-state undergraduates next fall would increase by $218 to $12,254 a year at the Urbana-Champaign campus, UI officials said.
The board will also consider a 2.5 percent increase in fees in Urbana, up $76 to $3,162 per year, and a 3.65 percent increase in room-and-board for a standard two-person room and meal plan in Urbana, up $394 to $11,168 per year.
Out-of-state freshman would also see a 1.8 percent increase in tuition at the Urbana campus, 1 percent in Springfield, and 3.5 percent in Chicago.
The UI said the in-state tuition increases would help it attract and retain faculty and are below the 2.3 percent cost-of-living increase in 2019, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.
“These increases in tuition will allow us to attract more innovative educators and researchers and reward those already here," said UI President Tim Killeen, who is also in line for a raise tomorrow.
While enrollment has increased about 18 percent since 2009, the UI said the number of tenured faculty declined 2.6 percent over the same period.
The tuition freeze had been in place to help make the UI more affordable.
But it said 25 percent of its in-state undergraduate students pay no tuition and only 35 percent pay the full tuition price, as $230 million in financial aid has been issued annually over the past 10 years.
In 2018, it introduced its Illinois Commitment program, which provides free tuition for Illinois students whose families make less than $61,000 a year.