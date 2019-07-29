August is just a few days away, and that means University of Illinois students will start trickling back into town in a week or two. Classes start Aug. 26.
What new since they left in May? Here are a few items, big and small:
DON’T FENCE ME IN
Wright Street will still be a mess until November or December, thanks to the latest round of MCORE road improvements. But the section from Armory Avenue up to Chalmers Street should reopen by the time school resumes, says the UI’s STACEY DeLORENZO. Only one lane will be open from Chalmers north to Green Street as construction continues on the east side of Wright; work will switch to the west side in September.
Work on Armory Avenue is almost done. The stretch from Fourth to Sixth streets will reopen by residence hall move-in (Aug. 20-22) and — with good weather — the section from Sixth to Wright could, too, she says. The intersection of Sixth and Armory will have a new look, with a pedestrian bump-out and only one lane open to through traffic.
WELCOME, RUBY
The newest “wildlife ambassador” at the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Medical Clinic is RUBY, the red-tailed hawk. Found in Shelbyville walking up to people and asking for food (her story remains a mystery), she was deemed too friendly to return to the wild. She’ll take part in educational visits to schools and other groups and the college’s open house on Oct. 6.
Ruby and her wildlife friends will also get a new home this fall, with a large flight cage and an educational space for visitors. It’s “the first time that we have an adequate way to house our resident animals where they are sheltered but still open to a natural setting,” says spokeswoman CHRIS BEUOY.
GOING UP
Remember that park-like area at Springfield and Wright that housed clay tennis courts back in the day? It's gone. Going up now is the four-story, $75 million North Campus Instructional Facility, scheduled to be completed in 2020.
Also taking shape: the $48 million Siebel Center for Design on Fourth Street, which will open in 2020, as well.
LEARNING AND LABOR
The circa-1962 School of Labor and Employment Relations has a new look. Work is wrapping up on a $6.2 million renovation and classroom addition to the building at 504 E. Armory, which includes a “spiffy” new plaza out back, says spokeswoman NELL MADIGAN.
The graduate program, formerly the Institute of Labor and Industrial Relations, is sometimes overlooked on campus but is highly ranked nationally.
VIRTUAL REALITY
New at the UI Armory: A virtual-reality production classroom and a “TechHub” on the first floor, where anyone can give VR a try. Both were developed by the Center for Innovation in Teaching & Learning.
Among those using the classroom will be new journalism Professor CHRISTOPHER BALL, who wants to help students explore “immersive, cutting-edge technologies” for their work, such as using virtual and augmented reality in reporting.