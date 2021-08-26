URBANA — Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker's updated guidelines, the UI’s vaccine requirement is now a mandate for staff and students.
The deadline for all unvaccinated campus folks to receive a dose: Monday, Sept. 5.
“All faculty, staff and students must have received their first dose of a university-accepted COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 5, if they plan to continue to be on campus this semester,” Chancellor Robert Jones announced in a massmail on Thursday.
In the meantime, those who haven’t uploaded their vaccine cards must continue testing on campus.
Unlike the start of the year, there will be an official exemption process for those abstaining from vaccination for medical or religious reasons, which will be shared in the coming days, Jones said.
“Those who receive an exemption must continue participating in the testing program under the frequency established by the university, which could increase based on the spread of the disease,” he said. “Those who do not comply with the mandate will face disciplinary action.”
As of Thursday morning, these were the percentages of different campus populations who had uploaded their completed vaccine card.
— Undergraduate students: 88 percent
— Graduate students: 88 percent
— Faculty: 82 percent
— Academic professionals: 87 percent
— Civil service: 65 percent
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal has been to maximize the safety of our entire university community and to do so with transparency,” Jones said. “These numbers are a good start, and our students are doing a great job leading the way, but those who have not yet fulfilled this mandate must do so immediately.”