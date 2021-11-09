URBANA — University of Illinois freshman Melissa Arroyo isn’t far removed from a tough admissions cycle.
On top of the pandemic shuttering her Chicago high school, Lane Tech College Prep, and limiting counseling opportunities, she had to soldier through application season without any family expertise: Arroyo is a first-generation college student.
“My parents, they didn’t know the system here, so I had to go out of my way to get the help I needed,” she said.
One year later, Arroyo’s settled in. She has a job at La Casa Cultural Latina, a campus hub for Hispanic and Latino students, and she’s pursuing a degree in social work.
“It’s not as scary as I thought it would be,” she said of her first college semester. “With all the independence, I thought I would freak out, but I have a lot more support at college than I thought I was going to get.”
And Arroyo spent her Monday afternoon welcoming students like her to the university’s celebration of National First-Generation Day, recognizing higher-education students and staff who made the same leap.
The UI’s four cultural houses and Office of Minority Student Affairs banded together for a celebration along Nevada Street, with games such as Illinois-themed Jenga and a marshmallow tower challenge, followed by the “Proud to Be First” reception at Levis Faculty Center.
First-gen students who attended the event said the UI’s financial programs for under-represented students attracted them to the school.
“With the Illinois Promise and Illinois Commitment, those programs have helped so many students get into this university when it wasn’t possible,” said Sindra Gerdes, a UI sophomore from Paxton. “If I wasn’t in Illinois Commitment, I probably would not have come to the University of Illinois.”
As did the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit national mentoring organization. Once Gerdes arrived at the UI, the federal TRIO Program’s Student Support Service arm, aimed at first-generation students and those with limited financial resources, provided additional scholarly help.
“It reminds me of Quad Day,” Gerdes said. “You’ll get a new email every day from somebody you barely know. There’s so many resources that it’s almost impossible not to have a support system.”
More than 20 percent of Arroyo’s and Gerdes’ peers at the UI are first-generation as well. About half of those first-gen students also come from under-represented ethnic backgrounds, according to the UI’s last two enrollment reports.
Twenty-nine percent of this year’s transfer students, including junior Shanice Ward, share the first-gen distinction. She said the Illinois Promise program helped “motivate” her to come to campus.
After a childhood full of “Dora the Explorer” reruns, Ward decided on a degree in animal sciences and has since joined MANRRS, a society for ethnic minorities in agricultural and natural science careers.
Without a familial academic legacy to follow, some first-gen students said their life experiences heavily informed their chosen majors.
“My first language was Spanish, and the first time I was in a classroom, the teacher didn’t speak Spanish and didn’t know what to do with me, so they put me off in a corner and put me off from the rest of the class,” said UI master’s student Brian Acosta.
Years later, Acosta is pursuing a career in the classroom, seeking an endorsement in bilingual education.
“I want to be a model to other young Brown kids: I didn’t see myself as ever being a teacher,” he said. “Being first-gen, there are paths laid out for you, and college isn’t one of them, and it’s only through the efforts of other people and mentors who say you can be more than what you think you’re capable of.”