URBANA — The University of Illinois celebrated the decision Tuesday by the federal government to rescind new rules for international students.
The rules announced last week by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency would’ve prohibited foreign students from taking an exclusively online courseload.
Harvard and MIT quickly filed a lawsuit challenging the rules, and the UI submitted a legal brief Sunday in support of that lawsuit.
At a hearing in that case Tuesday, the judge said the U.S. government agreed to rescind the new rules.
“The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and ISSS celebrate this decision with you, and we appreciate the outpouring of support for our international students that we have received over the past week,” the UI’s International Student and Scholar Services office said. “We believe this decision affirms our actions seeking to block these rules and our belief in the importance of international education and the importance of international students to the United States.”
The office said it would “communicate in greater detail after we have examined the decision carefully.”
“However, with the previous guidance now in effect, international students on F-1 status will be able to keep this status for Fall 2020 provided they register for a full course load, regardless of whether these courses are in person or via remote learning,” it said.
About 9,900 UI students have F-1 visas.
The UI also filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit filed Monday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 17 other states challenging the new rules.
Tuesday's decision is being reviewed, said Annie Thompson, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office.
“We are reviewing the decision and evaluating its impact upon the litigation, but we are pleased that the federal government announced it will rescind this unlawful rule – which should never have been enacted – that would cause additional, unnecessary uncertainty for schools and students Illinois and across the country,” she said.