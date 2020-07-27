URBANA — As part of the first step in Chancellor Robert Jones’ new Call to Action initiative, $2 million will be invested annually to support research that addresses racism and social injustice.
The funding will go toward faculty grants, an annual symposium of funded projects and an ongoing lecture series.
The first call for proposals and awards will be made this fall and will focus on systemic racism and social justice; law enforcement and criminal justice reform; and disparities in health and health care.
“This initiative is just the first step as we seek to transform the way our own university supports, prioritizes, and recognizes the research of scholars working on issues of systemic racism in the United States,” Jones wrote Monday in a mass email to campus. “There are many more to come in the days and weeks ahead.”
Citing an essay he wrote for The News-Gazette on his own experience of being Black in America, Jones said, “we must be unapologetically impatient in seeking change.”
He said the Call to Action would include “actions, investments, programs and policy reform efforts.”
Jones previewed the announcement at last week’s UI board of trustees meeting, where UI President Tim Killeen also said he is planning a systemwide academic center aimed at studying racial inequality, with the goal of launching it this fall.
Killeen also announced that members of the UI’s police departments would take de-escalation and use-of-force training by the end of August, and each of the system’s three campuses will form a police-liaison board that will review policies and procedures.
The boards will be made up of faculty, students, staff and community leaders appointed by campus chancellors this fall.
Each campus will also “look into adding a social worker or mental-health counselor to every police shift, so as to provide insight from trained professionals to manage difficult situations,” Killeen said.