URBANA — Four new majors, no new classes required.
That’s one set of proposals from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences up for a vote at the University of Illinois’ Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.
The board will vote on whether to elevate the concentrations of the food science and human nutrition major into four distinct degrees.
This UIUC major, abbreviated as “FSHN,” has four separate concentrations: dietetics, food science, hospitality management and human nutrition.
If approved, those concentrations would become undergraduate degree programs of their own.
“This reorganization is in keeping with current and prospective student demand and is expected to make graduates of the separate B.S. degrees more marketable to employers and graduate programs,” the agenda items say.
There are currently 283 undergraduate students (about 10.5 percent of ACES undergrads) pursuing degrees in food science and human nutrition at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including 135 seniors, 66 juniors, 40 sophomores and 42 freshmen, according to the spring 2022 enrollment report.
As for concentrations, 90 are pursuing food science, 83 are in dietetics, 65 are in human nutrition and 45 are in hospitality management.
The changes would commence once current FSHN students graduate. Then the concentrations would be eliminated, and the new degrees would take their place, with a few new naming conventions.
The human nutrition and dietetics concentrations would become a B.S. in nutrition and health and a B.S. in dietetics and nutrition.
“Little to no impact is expected in terms of funding, instructional resources or student-to-faculty ratios. The revised undergraduate structure will draw upon the existing courses that comprise the core of the current B.S. in FSHN and the current existing concentrations.” the proposals say. “No new courses are needed, and existing courses have capacity to enroll the uptick in enrollment the department expects to happen with the elevation of concentrations to majors.”
The College of ACES hopes new, more marketable degree names would give a chance for the subjects to shine.
“Hospitality management in particular is so unique, it has for many years been administered more like a major than like a concentration,” the proposal says. “The COVID-19 pandemic had an undoubtable impact on the hospitality industry, highlighting the necessity of skilled business acumen and adaptability to be successful. The industry is in need of leaders who have a broad understanding of operations who are also flexible.”
Like most proposals that get to the trustees’ agenda, there’s little doubt the changes will pass.
These measures have the recommendations of UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones — at the advice of the U-C faculty senate — along with UI President Tim Killeen and Interim Executive Vice President and Vice President for Academic Affairs Avijit Ghosh.
If passed, the action will be subject to further review by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the proposals say.