This week, you can’t go far on the University of Illinois campus before spotting some caps and gowns billowing in the wind. Even Alma Mater’s dressed for the occasion. Staff writer ETHAN SIMMONS breaks down some of the last events of the 2021-22 academic term.
TODAYAlma may look slick in her cap and gown, but students have the chance to give her a run for her money. From 2-4 p.m. today and Thursday, soon-to-be UI grads can get photos taken in their regalia for free on the Quad next to the Illini Union, courtesy Student Affairs. Group and solo pictures are both welcome — and if their grad wear hasn’t arrived yet, students can pick up a spare outfit at the Activities and Recreation Center beforehand.
WednesdayAround 6,500 chairs will be delivered and set up on Zuppke Field inside Memorial Stadium ahead of this weekend’s commencement. (Saturday’s forecast: high of 83, low of 61, with very little chance of precipitation before mid-afternoon). Venue preparations for the graduation ceremony — returning to full in-person form for the first time since 2019 — began Sunday morning, said Laura Wilhelm-Barr, UI director of special events.
Thursday
The penultimate day of spring final exams is also the bulkiest. According to the UI registrar, 413 finals are scheduled for Thursday. Roughly 45 percent of all the exams for the semester’s six-day finals stretch occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Unlike last spring, the vast majority of finals will be held in person this term. Thursday is also the eve of the first college convocations, including Veterinary Medicine (3 p.m. Friday, Krannert).
Friday
As finals come to a close, so will one of the UI’s prime study and student gathering spots. The Undergraduate Library will close to the public Friday as the university prepares to convert the space into an archives and special-collections facility. All 118,000 volumes stored in the library were distributed across campus by winter break of this year. The renovation work on the underground library is slated to begin January 2023.
Saturday
Finally, the big day. Graduates from the last three UI classes are invited to be present to hear from commencement speaker Jill Ellis, former coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. Ellis, who won consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019, got her start as a head coach for the University of Illinois women’s soccer team in 1997. Her university-wide address begins 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.