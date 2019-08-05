CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is establishing a memorial fund in honor of the late Yingying Zhang.
Yingying’s Fund was created in honor of the former UI scholar by the Zhang family to help international students in crisis and their families.
The Zhang family provided the lead gift for the endowment. The fund will be formally announced by the university at a news conference with the family later this month.
An online donation platform has been created for individuals or families who wish to contribute. Gifts can be made at https://go.illinois.edu/YingyingFund.
“I am truly inspired by the Zhang family’s desire to create Yingying’s Fund,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a statement. “The Zhangs, cherished members of our own Illinois family, are going through one of the most challenging points in their lives, and yet they are still thinking of others. Their gift will make an enormous impact when these students and their families need it most.”
At the news conference, Ms. Zhang’s father, Ronggao Zhang, will discuss the purpose for Yingying’s Fund and his hopes for its impact. A message from Xiaolin Hou, Yingying’s fiance, will be read by a representative.
Ms. Zhang came to the UI in April 2017 as a visiting scholar with the hope of receiving her doctorate.
She was abducted June 9, 2017, while waiting for a bus in Urbana and later killed by former UI graduate student Brendt Christensen. He was tried and convicted in June and sentenced last month to life in prison without parole.