CHAMPAIGN — A new calculator developed by University of Illinois agronomists and powered by the National Center for Supercomputing Applications will help farmers estimate government payments.
The Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator incorporates changes made to the 2018 Farm Bill and will help farmers estimate payments from the Agriculture Risk Coverage, County and Price Loss Coverage farm programs, which provide farmers payments when revenue and commodity prices drop below certain levels.
Farmers can create accounts and enter their basic farm data into the calculator at fd-tools.ncsa.illinois.edu.
Since the calculator was released at the end of August, farmers have run more than 2,100 simulations.
In a news release, the calculator’s developers said they plan to build more tools for farmers.