The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings are out, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has dropped a couple of notches but still ranks among the top 50 national universities, public or private.
Here’s a look:
— The UI slipped from No. 46 last year to No. 48 this year, tied with the University of Texas-Austin.
— It’s just behind two schools tied at No. 46, Wisconsin and Villanova.
— Topping the list this year is Princeton, followed by Harvard, Columbia, MIT and Yale. The University of Chicago is at No. 6.
— Illinois is the fourth-highest Big Ten school, behind Northwestern (9), Michigan (25) and Wisconsin.
— Among public universities nationally, the UI is tied with Texas for 14th, one notch down from last year’s ranking. UCLA and California-Berkeley were first and second, respectively, followed by Michigan.
UI officials track the rankings but say year-to-year incremental changes don’t mean much.
“Universities around us are tightly clustered, and when things bobble just a little, you move up and down by single digits, and it’s just a matter of how things go that year,” said Barbara Wilson, executive vice president for academic affairs. “So the change is pretty insignificant as far as we’re concerned.”