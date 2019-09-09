UI Quad1

A University of Illinois student takes a break Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, outside the Foreign Language Building on the Quad in Urbana.

 Robin Scholz

The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings are out, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has dropped a couple of notches but still ranks among the top 50 national universities, public or private.

Here’s a look:

— The UI slipped from No. 46 last year to No. 48 this year, tied with the University of Texas-Austin.

— It’s just behind two schools tied at No. 46, Wisconsin and Villanova.

— Topping the list this year is Princeton, followed by Harvard, Columbia, MIT and Yale. The University of Chicago is at No. 6.

— Illinois is the fourth-highest Big Ten school, behind Northwestern (9), Michigan (25) and Wisconsin.

— Among public universities nationally, the UI is tied with Texas for 14th, one notch down from last year’s ranking. UCLA and California-Berkeley were first and second, respectively, followed by Michigan.

UI officials track the rankings but say year-to-year incremental changes don’t mean much.

“Universities around us are tightly clustered, and when things bobble just a little, you move up and down by single digits, and it’s just a matter of how things go that year,” said Barbara Wilson, executive vice president for academic affairs. “So the change is pretty insignificant as far as we’re concerned.”

Reporter/Columnist

Julie Wurth is a reporter covering the University of Illinois at The News-Gazette. Her email is jwurth@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@jawurth).