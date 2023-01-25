URBANA — Students’ paths to get into the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois are about to multiply.
Since 2012, Grainger Engineering has guaranteed admission for qualifying students at a handful of Illinois community colleges, through a program called Engineering Pathways.
Next fall, admissions will extend to students at every community college in the state, from 10 to all 48, said Keri Niehans, associate director of Grainger’s transfer programs.
“We were getting increasing inquiries from students who wanted this accessibility at their community colleges,” Niehans said. “It’s difficult to say, ‘we can’t provide this opportunity’ for whatever systematic reason.
“There are these talent pools and these talented students throughout the state, and we really want to make sure we’re tapping into that.”
Here’s how the program works: Engineering Pathways students spend two years at their chosen community college, completing a specific plan of study geared around engineering fundamentals: chemistry, computer science, math, physics and the like.
For instance, Parkland’s plan of study for 2022 admissions called for 69 credit hours in the first four semesters.
https://pathways.engineering.illinois.edu/files/2022/04/PlanOfStudy_2022_Parkland.pdf
Prospective applicants have to hit a few requirements: Reach a 3.5 GPA overall and, in the technical coursework, earn a B or better in every required course, and participate in mandatory advising and programs with the Grainger College.
By the end of their third semester, Engineering Pathways students select one of the college’s 16 majors before submitting their transfer application to the UI.
“It really started as a checklist of classes: You take these classes, you finish them, and you’re placed somewhere in the college,” Niehans said. “We’ve been working step-by-step behind the scenes to make this a really immersive, fully-involved two-year program.”
A big piece of this is course articulation, she said, or ensuring the content of classes students take at community colleges will count for credits and adequately prepare them for the rigor of the UI’s engineering programs.
“The success of the student once they transfer is dependent on the integration of the past two years,” said Jonathan Makela, Grainger’s associate dean for undergraduate programs. “You want to make sure when they get to campus, they already know Grainger Engineering and they’re already part of our family.”
Some flexibility exists for interested community college students. If a non-Pathways student completes the first year of the program and keeps up requirements, he or she can apply at the end of the year.
Those who aren’t ready for calculus can work their way up through algebra and trigonometry and apply once they’ve finished the required math courses, Niehans said.
Admitted transfers can opt to spend eight weeks on campus in the summer before they join the University of Illinois taking a technical course in their major, living in university housing and working with engineering faculty on research projects.
Overall, the program has a 92 percent transfer degree completion rate. Across campus, about 86 percent of the UI’s transfer students complete a degree in four years.
“We’re proud of that 92 percent graduation rate; it’s all part of them being connected to us early and knowing how to reach out,” Niehans said.
The deadline to apply for the fall is April 5, 2023. Students should complete the ALEKS PPL math assessment and other tests through their community colleges.
“We feel like we can manage the demand we anticipate coming from this — a lot of the initial access points are whether community colleges can support enrollment in the foundational, technical courses; we’ve been working with them closely to make sure that those are accessible,” Niehans said.
“At least for now, we’re happy to engage with all students interested in the program.”