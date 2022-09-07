URBANA — The University of Illinois has again surpassed its own enrollment record, after welcoming he Urbana campus' second-largest freshman class this fall.
The UI’s Urbana campus now enrolls a record 56,644 students, up 37 from last year’s 10-day enrollment report.
The incoming first-year class of 7,957 students is second in size to last fall’s 8,303-strong freshman class, and they arrived after a more competitive admissions cycle.
Illinois state universities joined the Common Application this year, and the UI received 63,257 first-year applications for this fall, a 33 percent increase over last year.
In turn, the admission rate fell from 60 percent to 45 percent this year, to keep in line with enrollment targets.
"Admission was much more competitive and we are thrilled by the size and quality of this year's class," said Andy Borst, UI director of undergraduate admissions. "We looked for students from all walks of life who would most benefit from attending our university, and who also demonstrated excellence in their applications."
Average GPA and SAT scores among first-years rose this year compared to last — from 3.67 to 3.78 and from 1410 to 1416, respectively. Because of the university’s test-optional application policy, 55 percent of students submitted test scores this year.
At the same time, a greater share of freshmen qualify for a financial hardship fee waiver this year — from 15 to 18 percent — and more are first-generation college students — from 20 to 23 percent.
The percentage of incoming first-year students who belong to historically underrepresented racial or ethnic groups remained steady at 20 percent this year. There are 444 first-year Black students this fall (448 in 2021) and 1,066 first-year Hispanic/Latino students (1,102 in 2021).
The percentage of in-state first-years increased slightly this fall, from 70 to 71 percent, as did the class’ gender balance — 49 percent of first-years identify as female, compared to 46 percent last year.
The freshman class hails from a wider array of countries, from 42 to 52.
"Illinois is a prime college destination across the globe. Our enrollment numbers are a testament to that reputation," said Bill Bernhard, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost designate.
Graduate student enrollment fell slightly, from 6,321 students last year to 6,206, though online enrollment bumped up by 2.5 percent. About 42.6 percent of graduate students are enrolled in online education programs.