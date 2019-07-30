URBANA — The 2 percent salary increase program set to take effect in mid-August is identical to what the University of Illinois granted last year, when its state funding rose by the same percentage.
Given the 5 percent increase in the UI’s state appropriation this summer, some employees are wondering why their raises won’t be higher, Chancellor Robert Jones said Monday.
“It’s fairly simple,” the chancellor told members of the Senate Executive Committee.
State funding makes up only 10 percent of the $2.3 billion Urbana campus budget, Jones said.
The 5 percent state appropriation increase totaled about $11.6 million. The full cost of implementing 2 percent salary increases is actually $13.6 million, he said.
“The appropriation is not enough to cover the full salary program at 2 percent,” said budget director Paul Ellinger, associate chancellor and vice provost for budget and resource planning.
And the campus is facing cost increases this year closer to $22 million — including promotions, financial aid costs, unfunded mandates and reclassification of some academic professional employees as civil service under new state rules, officials said.
The campus applied $10.6 million of the new state appropriation toward the raises. The remaining cost will be covered by individual colleges, which retain tuition income from their programs under a new budget system, Jones said.
“We’d love to offer more than 2 percent,” Jones said. “But it’s the parameters that we have.”
The raises, announced last month, take effect Aug. 16 for academic employees and Aug. 25 for civil service employees.
As with past salary programs, the pay increases aren’t awarded across the board.
The 2 percent refers to the overall pool of money available for raises, and they’re based on merit.
While raises within units must average 2 percent, individual raises could vary by several percentage points.
In announcing the raises last month, UI President Tim Killeen said he asked all three chancellors to “monitor carefully” any individual increases of more than 7 percent.
Killeen had put the raises on hold for two years during the state budget stalemate, which reduced funding for higher education by $750 million. The UI then granted a 2 percent mid-year raise in February 2017, a 1 percent raise the following summer and a 2 percent salary program a year ago.
Though the UI’s general appropriation is up by 5 percent this year, Jones said, the overall increase is closer to 4.5 percent because some large units, such as the UI Hospital and the Prairie Research Institute, did not see their state funding rise.
And the state appropriation is still $189 million less than what the UI received in fiscal 2015, Jones noted.
“We’re still suffering a bit from the impact of the budget crisis over two years ago,” he said.
The UI had requested a 16 percent budget increase for fiscal 2020, which began July 1.
The chancellor, however, said the added money and the state capital plan, which will send $395 million to the campus, provide “great reasons for optimism.”“The support that the governor and Legislature and our elected leaders provided to this university and the rest of higher education ... sent a very strong message that they are renewing a focus on higher education, that they fundamentally believe that the best path forward for the state of Illinois is to invest in its research, its universities,” he said.