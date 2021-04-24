URBANA — A University of Illinois graduate student dismissed from the UI for COVID-19 testing noncompliance spoke out about his ordeal for the first time Friday.
In a news conference organized by the Graduate Employees’ Organization, fourth-year Ph.D. student Antonio Ruiz said while he was able to make accommodations to help him deal with kidney issues, he wasn’t aware of the option to be tested with a nasal swab until March.
“During the fall semester, I admitted to the case coordinator that I was not testing because I had kidney problems, and I was scared of getting COVID-19,” said Ruiz, who was dismissed March 25 for one year.
In a petition for his reinstatement, the union said Ruiz has “a medically diagnosed inability to take the University’s saliva test.”
“If Disability Resources and Educational Services was able to provide me with extra time to take exams, increased flexibility with assignment due dates, and an isolated exam environment, why were similar accommodations not extended for the COVID-19 testing requirement?” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said that once he found out about the nasal-swab option, he took advantage of that and has been in compliance since.
Citing student privacy law, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler has said she can’t comment on this particular case but defended the disciplinary process in general in a statement.
“The student disciplinary procedure affords students due process, including the right to written notice of charges, the opportunity for a hearing with an adviser present, the right to present evidence and testimony and the right to appeal a disciplinary action,” she said.
“Cases and appeals in which a student faces separation from the university are heard and decided by a panel of students, faculty and staff,” Kaler added. “Students are well informed of their rights, responsibilities and options throughout the process.”
Ruiz appealed his dismissal and no-trespass order, but that was denied April 9, according to the GEO.
He was also initially told he had 30 days to leave University Housing, but the petition says he has since been told he can stay through the end of the semester.
Besides that, GEO representative Kai Shinbrough said there hasn’t been any updates in his case.
“As far as Antonio’s dismissal goes, as far as the no-trespass order goes, as far as petitioning to re-enter the university after one year, none of those have changed,” Shinbrough said. “The university has made no concessions, as far as reducing the discipline on Antonio goes at this point.”
The petition has received more than 3,200 signatures as of Friday evening, far fewer than the 41,000 who signed another one earlier this year that sought the re-admission of a grad student who was dismissed for testing noncompliance.
In that case, the UI reinstated fourth-year Ph.D. student Ivor Chen a few days after the petition was launched, suspending his dismissal indefinitely and putting him on conduct probation until graduation, according to the GEO.
Chen, who is from China, had been living with his mother and only went out for essential activities, according to his petition.
Chen said it felt “like the entire physics department was fighting on my behalf,” and he suggested his status as an international student may have increased pressure on the UI.
“It made news back home in China,” he said.
After Chen’s case was resolved, the UI dropped its testing requirement for grad students who are not coming to campus, though not for people in University Housing.
“I expected more thorough change to the current disciplinary procedure regarding COVID-19 testing noncompliance. This clearly did not happen,” Chen said. “All of us expected the disciplinary system to be humane and nuanced, and at the very least, to be fair and just.
“We expected the system to be transparent and responsive to students needs because the university has a duty of care for its students.”