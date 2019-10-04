CHAMPAIGN — A University of Illinois graduate student is still pinching herself that she’s a contestant on Season 17 of the Emmy-award-winning “The Voice” on NBC.
Melinda Rodriguez, 23, of Champaign secured a spot on Team Kelly (Clarkson) by singing “What a Wonderful World” by Eva Cassidy during the third round of blind auditions, which aired this week.
Rodriguez, a master’s student in jazz voice, said she’s been a longtime fan of the singing competition/reality TV show and first auditioned when she was 18, though she didn’t make it past the open call at that time.
“You watch the show, so you know (the coaches) are on the other side of the chair,” Rodriguez said. “But when they turn around and are staring you in the face ... it’s such a surreal feeling.”
A Miami native, Rodriguez can’t remember a time she didn’t sing along to music playing in her home or in the car on road trips with her mom, Kathy, and siblings. She fell in love with performing after joining her middle school choir and was so serious about her music studies that she rode a public bus two hours each way to attend a performing arts middle school and high school.
After graduating from high school, she attended the New England Conservatory in Boston, the oldest independent school of music in the U.S., for a year. Then her brother, Cris, who suffered from chronic heart failure, needed a heart transplant.
“I moved back home and started working full time as a waitress,” said Rodriguez, who finished her degree in music education at Florida International University.
Family matters
In August 2018, Rodriguez came to Illinois, where she also works as a teaching assistant at UI’s School of Music and Allen Hall and Illinois Wesleyan University and directs the UI’s Jazz Vocal Ensemble and Jazz Vocal Combos. She previously taught at Millikin University.
The three-time Downbeat Award winner and winner of this year’s annual Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition recalled she was back home in Miami for a family emergency in January. From his hospital bed, Cris told her “The Voice” was holding an open call audition at the Miami Marlins stadium.
“He said, ‘You should just do it.’ I said, ‘That’s crazy. I’m not going to leave,’” she said, adding her brother also got other family members to convince her to audition.
So Rodriguez tried out again and was invited to attend this season’s blind auditions at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Cris, along with her mom, dad, stepmom and boyfriend, accompanied her.
During auditions, contestants sing a song of their choice while the show’s four coaches — Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton — listen with their backs turned. If the coaches like what they hear, they press a buzzer that turns their chair around to face the singer. If more than one coach buzzes in, the contestants get to choose their coach.
Rodriguez was shocked when both Stefani and Clarkson hit their buzzers just a couple lines into the song. Even though their eyes were locked on her and the audience was larger than any she’d performed for, she said she tried to stay in the moment and not over-sing.
‘The toughest choice’
“I know when I need to stay out of something,” said Shelton, who went on to say that when he saw the women hit their buzzers, “it was like I’m out of this. I’ll get you in the battles.”
Legend told Rodriguez he loved how she took a familiar song and “applied some of your own melodies. ... I thought that was really creative and cool, and you made it your own.”
Clarkson gushed over Rodriguez’s performance and said it reminded her of Cassidy, who is one of her favorite singers.
Rodriguez said she only had seconds to choose between the Season 1 American Idol winner and now talk show host and Stefani. She said she looked at her family standing off-stage, counted to three, then requested Clarkson.
“It was the toughest choice,” she said, adding she would’ve been thrilled with either one. “But I’m really excited to see how Kelly can help me and take me to the next level.”
So, how far does Rodriguez advance? Does she win? Will she be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show?
She’s contractually obligated not to discuss anything that happens on “The Voice” until it airs. But she said appearing on the talk show “would be a dream come true. I guess we’ll have to stay tuned and find out.”
Meanwhile, she’s back in Champaign, finishing the last year of her master’s program and juggling her three jobs. She plans to graduate in May.
“We’ll see how this season plays out,” Rodriguez said. “If a (record) deal comes, the deal will be taken. My goal is to wake up every day, and my job is to sing.”