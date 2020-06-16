URBANA — The current chief of police at the University of Maryland–Baltimore has been chosen to be the new chief of the University of Illinois Police Department.
Pending trustee approval July 22, Alice Cary will replace interim chief Matt Myrick, who has served in the interim role since January after previous chief Craig Stone took a position in Ohio.
Cary has been the Baltimore campus’ police chief since 2018, and before that she was the patrol operations captain with the University of Oregon Police Department.
In a mass email to students, Chancellor Robert Jones praised Cary for establishing a Campus Outreach and Support Team at the Baltimore campus “that engages with the campus and the greater community to build trust through establishing personal relationships, improving communications, operating transparently and demonstrating a commitment to serving all people.”
He said that Cary has “worked tirelessly to implement the 21st Century Policing approach founded on building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, training and education, community policing and crime reduction, technology and social media, as well as officer safety and wellness.”