Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.