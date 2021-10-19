URBANA — The University of Illinois’ chancellor and president shared the same highlight from their first quarter of the semester.
“I can tell you I've never cut so many ribbons in my 43 years in higher education,” Chancellor Robert Jones said.
According to President Tim Killeen, the trio of himself, Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris “have become experts” in wielding the “real sharp” scissors that cut the ribbons at campus building dedications.
At Monday's annual meeting of the faculty, Jones and Killeen highlighted recent accomplishments and answered a few questions for faculty and student senators.
A big, early topic was recent progress on new buildings and facilities. The university set out in summer 2018 to complete 500 capital projects in 10 years.
So far, 140 construction and renovation projects have been completed across the UI’s three campuses, with 200 currently under design or construction, Killeen said.
UI administrators capped off homecoming week with the dedications of the $41 million renovation of the Sidney Lu Mechanical Engineering Building, the College of Applied Health Sciences‘ McKechnie Family LIFE Home and the new, $48 million Siebel Center for Design.
Earlier in the semester, they had the openings of new soccer and track epicenter Demirjian Park, along with the hulking Campus Instructional Facility on Wright Street and Springfield Avenue.
Here are the other highlights from Killeen and Jones’ remarks to the UI faculty on Monday.
What Killeen has learned from his ongoing statewide tour
“We've got work to do in this state. There are many people, including young people who feel left behind. They don't see themselves in a 21st century economy. They don't see the on-ramps that they might be able to gain, and that's true in the urban settings, and in the rural settings.
“We've got issues of violence as you know in in cities as well. So, the role of a public comprehensive research intensive land grant university at the scale that we have is pivotally important as we generate human welfare into the future.
“Just one of the things that we noted in the deep southern part of the states, they call it, Egypt, because it's kind of a Delta with rivers on both sides.
“Everything grows there — wineries, fruit, they have very fertile soil — but people there have food insecurity, and they have health insecurity at levels that are unconscionable. Shopping at Dollar General and traveling 45 miles to get a doctor appointment without a vehicle that you that you have yourself.
“So, we need to work even harder to open our doors for advancement and to do it without sacrificing one iota of excellence, technological and arts and humanities capabilities that we have that are needed.”
On the university’s financial picture
“For the sixth time in seven years, we froze tuition, going into this year, which means that we're committed to keep our excellent outcomes available and affordable to our students and our financial aid has also continued to grow,” Killeen said.
(For the second fiscal year in a row, the U of I posted more than $400 million in cash contributions and new gifts.)
“I feel that probably we're through now a cycle of absolute cost containment. But we will see probably some inflationary increases as we move into the next few years, but we're financially sound, our Moody’s bond rating has gone up, we expect other increments there.”
When asked if they’d take pay cuts to keep campus cultural houses going
“(Those are) spaces that are critically needed to support the diverse students that we recruit at this university,” Jones said. “And, you know, I think the model going forward certainly will not be successful if you're depending upon us taking some kind of pay cut to support that model.
“And we've had conversation with La Casa, and a number of the cultural houses over the last couple of years, about how do we strategically and thoughtfully go about finding the resources to start a program that would allow us to not only invest in making sure we have the money to make sure that these cultural houses continue, but how do they have the facilities as well to carry out their programs.”
On the university’s Black enrollment
Killeen said the university's minority enrollment is “probably a good factor away where we need to be, particularly with Black students.”
“The challenge this year was that we offer more admissions to this university to Black and Brown communities than we ever have before,” Jones said. “Unfortunately the yield rate wasn't where we wanted it to be.”
Of this year’s freshman class, 20.1 percent of freshmen are considered under-represented minorities, lower than the last five UI classes. This year, 448 African American students accepted offers of admission to the UI, making up 5.4 percent of the freshman class — the lowest percentage since 2014.
Beyond the disproportionate financial impacts of COVID-19, which administrators believe led to lower rates of underrepresented minority enrollment this year,
“When we ask students who were admitted, after being recruited why they didn't come, it's typically a financial question, the ‘sticker shock’ of the tuition or uncertainty about financial aid is always a piece of the story,” Killeen said. “So that's why in part in part we're working so heavily on the affordability of our of our tuition and financial aid aspects.”
With programs like the Illinois Commitment, $448 million of system-wide funding is set aside for scholarships and financial aid, Killeen said.