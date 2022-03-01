CHAMPAIGN — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the University of Illinois to contact students and staff who come from the affected regions or are studying there, Chancellor Robert Jones said Monday.
Jones devoted time during his comments to the senate executive committee Monday to address “the event that’s at the top of all of our minds.” Namely: “The very challenging issues that were risen by Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine last week,” Jones said. “I think all of us reacted with the same sense of shock and sadness and concern for those who will be injured or killed before the conflict ends.”
Jones assured that Illinois International and Student Affairs offices have worked to make “direct contact” with the individual students and scholars who “may have needed the support of the university” during this conflict.
According to Jones, students from Ukraine and Russia heard directly from Dean of Students Stephen Bryan. Meanwhile, Illinois International sent information about the situation to students studying abroad, as well as faculty and staff members currently anywhere in Europe.
“This is very much consistent in how we address similar conflicts and crises in the past,” Jones said. “By focusing on what we can do to assist those who are most directly affected by the issues and prepare quickly to help them and others who may be impacted by the situation.”
On Sunday, students, staff and community members gathered near Alma Mater to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, in an event organized by the Ukrainian Student Association of the UI. Jones recommended that affected students and staff to reach out to the Illinois International office.
“As those at a university, where our most fundamental values are built on the principles of democracy and freedom, I think there is a particular, painful resonance when you see this inexplicable attack on a nation that is still very young and trying to create the same opportunity for all of its citizens that we all enjoy,” Jones said.
“I believe we all hope for a peaceful and swift end to this attack. In the meantime, we will do all that we can as a university community to make sure we’re there to lend any assistance we can.”