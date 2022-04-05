URBANA — Over the last month, several University of Illinois units have expressed horror over the Russian invasion of Ukraine through collective statements. President Tim Killeen issued one on behalf of the entire university system.
Though these condemnations of Russia may have been expected, even well-received by some, they raise a question: When members of a campus unit wish to make a joint statement related to a political issue of the day, what process should they follow?
Because right now, according to UI Professor of Educational Policy Nicholas Burbules, “it’s kind of the wild west out there.”
Burbules and his colleagues on the UI’s Committee of General University Policy brought their own recommendations on the topic to the faculty senate floor on Monday, after discussing the issue at several monthly meetings.
“We are fully supportive of the right of departments to issue the statements,” Burbules said. “We just don’t want a situation, where a department is saying: ‘As a department, we believe X, Y and Z,’ but there are people in the department who don’t believe that.”
Here’s what the committee suggested:
- Have individual units craft a formal process “before issuing any such statements as the position of the unit.”
- Issue these department statements with a list of signatories “in order to avoid giving any false impression of unanimity.”
- Add disclaimers that the opinions do not represent the University of Illinois as a whole.
- Detail the unit’s specific connection to the “extramural” issue at hand, and why speaking out links to the core interests of the unit.
“GUP would like to propose these as at least the starting point for thinking about what a broader policy might look like,” Burbules said.
Before the senate discussion, Chancellor Robert Jones thanked GUP for “careful and thoughtful” work to establish guidelines on the subject.
“I think we’d all agree this is a very important and very timely subject in universities across all of higher education, and we’re trying to navigate the question of who speaks for the university, and how to construct policies around institutional statements that fully protect the rights of free speech and academic freedom,” Jones said.
The proposal opened up about a half-hour of input from UI senate members, who eventually voted (90 to 10, with 12 abstentions) to move the proposal to the UI senate Committee on Academic Freedom and Tenure. CAFT chair David Forsyth said his committee recently received complaints about specific departmental statements, and asked the senate to hand over the proposal for further notes.
“I’m concerned there are some departmental statements that departments simply aren’t empowered to make by the statutes,” Forsyth said, such as a statement that “could be interpreted” as reflecting on the chances of someone’s promotion to tenure.
Forsyth cited the beginning of the UI’s statute on academic freedom and integrity: “It is the policy of the University of Illinois system to maintain and encourage full freedom within the law of inquiry, discourse, teaching and publication, and to protect all members of the academic staff against influences from within or without the University of Illinois system, which would restrict the members exercise of these freedoms in the member’s area of scholarly interest.”
Senator Charles Roseman, associate professor in evolution, ecology and biology, questioned what counts as a “political” or “extramural issue” in an era of increased politicization.
“It seems to me to be an opportunity to make considerable mischief because if you want to make an issue political, however trifling you might imagine an issue to be, you just make it political,” he said. “And that’s the case for a lot of stuff I teach.”
After the senate voted to send the proposal to CAFT, Forsyth promised his committee would make judgments on the proposal “as efficiently as we can,” hoping for a result by early May, he said.