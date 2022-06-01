URBANA — A human resources expert with Big Ten background has been selected as the University of Illinois’ newest dean of Labor and Employment Relations.
Ingrid Fulmer, currently Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s vice provost for faculty advancement and faculty affairs and a professor in human resource management, will begin her UI appointment July 1, pending approval from the board of trustees.
“The future of work and nature of employment are rapidly changing, and Dr. Fulmer is an internationally renowned scholar whose research and expertise on human resource management and organizational behavior will position her to lead the School of LER to even greater impact,” Illinois Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost Andreas Cangellaris told the Illinois News Bureau.
Fulmer began at Rutgers University-New Brunswick 10 years ago as an associate professor in its school of Management and Labor Relations. She later led the school’s Ph.D. program in Industrial Relations and Human Resources and became its associate dean for academic affairs in 2018.
Fulmer earned her Ph.D. in management and organization studies from Vanderbilt University in 2003; prior to her work in academia, she worked as an accountant and consultant.
Before Rutgers, Fulmer taught at Michigan State University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of South Carolina.
She’ll succeed Dean Fritz Drasgow, a 40-year UI faculty member who has led the school for the last 9 years. In the university-wide announcement email, Cangellaris thanked Drasgow for “his calm and patient leadership” and credited accomplishments during his tenure: the recent $6 million addition to the school, its growing online master’s program and completed scholarships and named professorships.
At 246 students, the School of LER enrolled roughly 1.2 percent of the UI's graduate student population this spring.
“LER at Illinois is highly respected for the interdisciplinary scholarship of its faculty and the national and global appeal of its educational programs, and with her extensive leadership experience and global understanding of HR issues, Dr. Fulmer is ready and eager to innovate and expand the school’s visibility and reputation,” Cangellaris said.