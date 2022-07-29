URBANA — Bill Bernhard, executive vice provost of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has agreed to step up as the university’s interim provost.
Bernhard will begin his appointment Aug. 16 pending approval from the Board of Trustees, filling the role left by outgoing Provost Andreas Cangellaris as the UI begins its national search for a successor.
“Since Provost Cangellaris announced his departure, I have been speaking with our deans, university leadership, the Senate Executive Committee and members of our faculty and staff about the qualifications and qualities they believe are necessary,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in his announcement on Friday morning. “Executive Vice Provost Bernhard brings all of those to this critical leadership role. He is a respected scholar, experienced teacher and a former department and college executive.”
Bernhard has spent seven years in the Provost’s office, the last five as vice provost for academic affairs. He headed the UI’s department of political science from 2007 to 2015.