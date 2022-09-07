URBANA — The University of Illinois system has narrowly broken its own enrollment record across its three campuses, with more than 94,800 students taking classes this fall.
A total of 94,861 students are enrolled across the Urbana, Chicago and Springfield campuses this fall — a 111 student increase over fall 2021 (94,750).
The UI system aimed to slow enrollment growth this year, after growing its student population by 16 percent over the last five academic years. The system’s five-year enrollment goal of 93,600 students was reached in fall 21.
“I am proud that we succeeded in not only reaching but exceeding our five-year goals for enrollment growth, part of our commitment to providing students across the state with access to the world-class education available at our three universities,” UI System President Tim Killeen said in a statement. “Our core mission remains the same today as it was when we were founded: To serve the people of Illinois by opening doors to opportunities that will help students, their families and the communities where they live.”
The slight gain was among graduate and professional student population, which grew by 1 percent to 35,541 students this fall.
Overall undergraduate enrollment dropped by .4 percent, from 59,561 students last fall to 59,320 this fall.
Campus-specific enrollment updates will be available later today.