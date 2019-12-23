URBANA — A University of Illinois police officer charged with seven counts of official misconduct for allegedly using a police data system to find information about women will be back in court on Jan. 16.
Jerald Sandage, 48, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, on Monday during his arraignment in Champaign County Circuit Court.
Sandage, a UI police officer for 12 years, turned himself in to authorities Friday evening at the Piatt County Jail in Monticello after a warrant was issued for his arrest that morning following an internal investigation by the UI Police Department. He posted $25,000 cash toward his $250,000 bond that night and was released from custody.
The charges read by Associate Judge Adam Dill on Monday accuse Sandage of using a law enforcement data system to look up information on seven individuals, including five women, based on their license plate numbers while he was on duty but “for no identifiable official reason.”
The infractions occurred between Feb. 25, 2017 and Jan. 30, 2018, the charges said.
Wearing a white shirt and tie, Sandage quietly answered “yes, sir” when asked by Dill if he understood the charges.
Each count carries a sentence ranging from probation to two to five years in the Department of Corrections.
Sandage’s bond was set last week at $250,000, which will continue.
He will appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 with his attorney, who was not present Monday.