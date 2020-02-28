URBANA — A University of Illinois police officer criminally charged with official misconduct and under investigation for sexual misconduct has resigned his position.
UI police spokesman Pat Wade said Friday that Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, 48, of Savoy, submitted his resignation Thursday and that the department accepted it. Sandage had been a UI police officer 12 years.
Sandage was charged in December with seven counts of official misconduct, a felony, alleging he used police resources to target women between February 2017 and January 2018.
Sandage was in court Friday morning with his Bloomington attorney, Stephanie Wong, seeking to keep the state from gleaning certain information from his cellphone, which was taken from him Wednesday as a result of a search warrant issued earlier in the week by Judge Jason Bohm.
Specifically, Wong wanted Bohm to issue a protective order that would keep any text messages or email communications between Sandage and her, as well as Sandage and two other lawyers, out of the hands of the state, citing the privileged nature of those. Wong represents Sandage in his criminal case, which has been continued since December. His next hearing in that is March 10.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Bohm the state requested Sandage’s phone as part of its ongoing investigation into his conduct.
Alferink said after news stories appeared in December detailing allegations that Sandage used law enforcement databases and security cameras to seek personal information about women, several other alleged victims came forward to authorities.
Alferink told the judge that one woman alleged that Sandage “blackmailed” her into having sex with him by threatening to go public with an affair she was having with another man. A second woman told authorities of notes left on her car that she believed Sandage had written warning her not to talk to police.
“Multiple victims believe they may have been sexually assaulted, waking to him being naked next to them,” Alferink said.
His phone was taken so that an expert with the Illinois State Police in forensic examinations of phones could look for information that might back up what the women were saying or find other potential misconduct.
After several questions from Bohm and back and forth between Wong and Alferink, the judge agreed that after all the data from Sandage’s phone is dumped, a “taint team” — an impartial group of monitors — would cull out any communications between Sandage and the three lawyers before turning over any information to law enforcement.
Meantime, state police continue to investigate new allegations against Sandage. They ask that any women who might have had contact with Sandage that they deemed questionable to contact Sepacial Agent Dan Rossiter of the Illinois State Police at 815-405-0914.
Interim Police Chief Matt Myrick said the UI police department is cooperating with state police in the investigation.
“At UIPD, we cultivate a workplace environment that encourages integrity, respect and service, with the safety and security of our community being our foremost priority. We have and will continue to act quickly and decisively when anyone performs in a manner that is in conflict with those values,” said Myrick.
In September 2018, Sandage was placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman off campus while not on duty. No criminal charges ever resulted. He was allowed to return to desk duty not long after, Wade said, but had no law enforcement authority or access to databases.
He was again placed on administrative leave away from the department in October. The criminal charges followed in December.