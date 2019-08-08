CHICAGO — University of Illinois officials are calling on state lawmakers to review guardianship laws, consider licensing restrictions on educational consultants and add more college counselors in Illinois high schools to combat a new college financial aid ploy.
UI Admissions Director Andy Borst and financial aid Director Michelle Trame delivered those recommendations to legislators today while testifying at a joint hearing in Chicago.
The hearing was called by two House committees after reporters from ProPublica Illinois and The Wall Street Journal found dozens of cases where parents in wealthy Chicago suburbs had given up custody of their teen-ager in order to qualify for college financial aid.
The parents petitioned a court to place their children into the custody of guardians — often a family friend or relative — so their children could declare themselves financially independent and thereby qualify for student financial aid. That included need-based state Monetary Award Program grants intended for students from lower-income families, a program that is chronically underfunded.
College officials say the practice, aided by attorneys and a college consultant in the Chicago area, is technically legal but unethical.
The students attended public and private universities in Illinois and out of state, including the UI.
UI officials were tipped off to the practice by a suspicious high school counselor, and they found four applicants in 2018-19 and 11 more for the current school year who had entered guardianship but appeared to be still supported by their parents financially.
The UI reduced or eliminated the financial aid that it had planned to provide to the students, but they still received thousands of dollars in MAP grants and federal Pell grants.
Trame urged lawmakers to evaluate current guardianship transfer laws and practices to eliminate the loophole as the best long-term solution.
A more immediate step would be to give university financial aid administrators more flexibility in how aid is distributed, she said in her prepared remarks.
Trame said she can look at a student’s status and adjust financial aid if a parent dies or loses a job. But without legal intervention, she said, Trame and her colleagues have no authority to reduce students’ state or federal need-based aid if they come across pertinent information.
That authority would give administrators much stronger tools to immediately address cases such as the guardianship issue, she said. Aid for the upcoming school year will be distributed less than two weeks from today, she said.
Borst urged legislators to create a licensing or certification requirement for those who want to be independent educational consultants in Illinois. That industry, both nationally and in Illinois, is completely unregulated, Borst said, with no barriers to entry, no professional oversight and no common ethics standards.
Families facing the intense competition of college admissions trust those independent consultants, which can lead to bad decisions like transferring guardianship, Borst said.
The state should help families find ways to assess the competence and trustworthiness of the consultants, he said.
Finally, Borst and Trame suggested more support for high school counselors to help families make the best college choices, calling them the “heroes” of this story.
It was a tip from a high school counselor that led to the recent Varsity Blues scandal, and school counselors alerted UI officials to inconsistencies in applicants’ financial information in the guardianship cases, he said.
As of 2014, Illinois had a student-to-counselor ratio of more than 600-to-1, almost 200 more students than the national average and 350 more than the recommended level, Borst said.
Beefing up the number of counselors will make families feel less compelled to turn to people without appropriate credentials who could lead them astray, Borst said.
Borst and Trame also urged legislators not to “overcorrect” and risk creating unintended consequences for students who are truly in economic hardship and often find the financial aid and college application process confusing and discouraging. Solutions to this problem should not make a college education even harder to get for students who need help the most, they said.