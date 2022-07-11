CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois and five other organizations are jointly contributing $300,000 to help fight violent crime in Campaign County.
The UI, along with Busey Bank, Carle Health, Christie Clinic, OSF HealthCare and United Way of Champaign County, are each investing $50,000 in a new program they’re calling Investment for Impact.
The money will be in the hands of the United Way to address immediate and more long-term solutions to violent crime and factors that lead to violent behavior, according to the UI.
Investment for Impact has been inspired by a program called Victory over Violence launched last fall by WCIA and the United Way which has distributed $5,000 to each of 12 programs in the community.
“Businesses and organizations and their leaders have a responsibility and an obligation to lift up and advance the communities in which they live and work,” said UI Chancellor Robert Jones. “We are coming together to do our part by supporting with words, actions and financial support.”