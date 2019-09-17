URBANA — A University of Illinois committee reviewing sexual-harassment policies will recommend that the campus disclose aggregate data on faculty misconduct cases — with outcomes — to improve transparency, its chairman said Monday.
That call was echoed Monday by campus senators following the latest case to surface in a lawsuit against former UI Professor Gary Xu.
At the first senate meeting of the semester, UI graduate student and lecturer John Bambenek moved that the senate formally ask the chancellor for aggregate numbers of sexual-assault, -harassment or -misconduct complaints from July 1, 2013, through June 30, 2019.
That would include the outcome of cases, such as how many resulted in disciplinary action or employee departures and how many were unfounded, “so at least we have some idea of the scope of the problem instead of one of these stories coming out every few months,” said Bambenek, who has submitted numerous Freedom of Information Act requests for misconduct cases at the UI.
Senators voted by a large margin to allow the motion to be considered but later agreed to forward it to the sexual-harassment panel and the Senate Executive Committee for coordination.
Senate Executive Committee Chairman Rob Kar, a law professor who also chairs the sexual-harassment committee, said one of its recommendations will be to provide “regular, comprehensive, systematic reports to the community” about sexual misconduct, with outcomes, protective measures, sanctions and remedies.
He said it would be done in a way that protects identifying information about the people making complaints.
The goal is to provide transparency in a way that doesn’t traumatize victims, he said.
Bambenek said he would just like to see numbers, and other senators agreed there would be broad support for that.
“I think people feel like, ‘We don’t know what’s going on here, and we want transparency,’” Kar said after the meeting.
Chancellor Robert Jones said later he would have no problem supplying the data, so long as privacy laws are respected and victims are not identified.
Collecting the numbers isn’t as simple as it sounds, Kar said. For instance, sanctions are often imposed by a department head, not the office that handles Title IX sexual-harassment complaints, he said.
The campus didn’t start collecting sexual-misconduct cases in a database until 2014; before that, records were in paper files.
And until 2016, the database didn’t include information such as whether the case was investigated, The News-Gazette found in a 2018 report.
“If we’re going to aim to give the campus community thorough and reliable data so they understand what’s really happening, coupled with a strong response system, we do need to start pulling data together better, making sure it’s all in one place, making sure we have the right categories,” Kar said.
He said people need to be able to trust that they’re getting reliable information.
Earlier in the meeting, Bambenek had complained about a “culture of secrecy” about sexual misconduct through ongoing denials or redactions of open-records requests.
Kar said the university has to follow confidentiality rules about personnel issues.
The sexual-harassment committee’s overall recommendations will try to balance the need for confidentiality with transparency, he said.
“Haphazard, redacted FOIA requests are not the best ways for the university to communicate about its response system,” he said.
Kar said studies have shown that the most important factor in having fewer sexual-harassment incidents is “whether there’s a climate that’s perceived as intolerant of sexual harassment,” and that depends on people being regularly informed about how the system is responding.
“If we have a system where no one really knows what’s happening,” he said, “you can’t have a climate that’s widely perceived as intolerant of sexual harassment.
“People need to know that they’re safe,” he said.
Jones opened his remarks Monday by addressing the sexual-misconduct issue, citing news stories about Xu’s case, without naming him, and a recent ProPublica/Illinois Public Media report about several cases where accused professors were allowed to quietly leave the university or continue drawing a salary during or after investigations.
The News-Gazette reported on several similar cases last year.
Jones said that he will continue to make it clear that misconduct “will not be tolerated at this university” and that the campus has taken steps to ensure those incidents aren’t repeated.
It has stopped using confidentiality agreements that prevent the UI from talking about employees who are forced out, though they weren’t used in every case, Jones said. It has beefed up staffing several times in the past year to investigate Title IX complaints and hired outside lawyers to handle the increasing caseload.
It’s also added resources and support services for survivors and is reviewing the disciplinary process “to allow us to take quicker and more forceful actions when employee misconduct is proven,” Jones said.
“In all cases we will continue to operate in ways that put the protection and wishes of survivors first and foremost whenever possible, including confidentiality,” he added.
Bambenek challenged Jones, saying the allegations against Xu amounted to a criminal complaint but the state’s attorney said she had received no information about the case “until she read about it in the newspaper.”
A civil lawsuit filed last week against Xu, who served as head of the UI’s East Asian Languages and Cultures department from 2012 to 2015, alleges he took advantage of his position to sexually and emotionally exploit his young female Chinese students, who depended on him for their visas.
One complainant said she was raped and beaten by Xu multiple times from 2013 to 2015, when she was dating him as an undergraduate.
In an earlier response to the UI’s investigation, Xu called the allegations “preposterous” and unfounded.
He was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2016 and resigned in August 2018.
“When are you going to stop protecting the privacy of people who are preying on students?” Bambenek asked Jones, to some applause.
Jones said he couldn’t discuss Xu’s case, as it’s an ongoing legal matter, but reiterated his commitment to address the issue.
“I know there’s a perception on the part of some that we didn’t move quickly enough. We’re trying to address that,” he said.
Jones on Monday also brought up the Sept. 1 incident at Allen Hall where a noose was found hanging in an elevator.
He said the student arrested is “not currently allowed on campus” and the case is being reviewed for criminal prosecution and possible violations of the student conduct code.
The student affairs office has created opportunities for students to discuss the incident, Jones said.
He reiterated a message in a mass email sent to campus Sept. 5 about the harm that symbols like a noose can have, “regardless of what the supposed intent was.”
“To those like myself who grew up in the South where Jim Crow laws were still enforced,” he said, “these incidents recall far too many memories of horrific acts carried out in the name of racist hate.”
In response to a complaint that the campus community wasn’t notified quickly enough, Jones said students living in the residence halls were told right away.
Mass emails to campus are usually sent out for an “immediate threat to the health and safety of the community,” though the campus is reviewing that approach, he said.
“This is a large place, bigger than most cities. As we sit here and debate and deliberate somebody is doing something that is antithetical to our belief system. We have to respond in the most effective way,” he said.