URBANA — Professor Nigel Goldenfeld is closing his University of Illinois career with about the best honor one could ask for: a medallion awarded straight from UI President Tim Killeen.
For his tireless efforts to communicate and model the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic for the state and university, Goldenfeld was among 28 recipients of the Presidential Medallion on Monday.
“I have never been more proud than I am today to recognize these colleagues and their leadership,” said Killeen, bestowing the medallions for the first time in his six-year presidency.
Goldenfeld received the award along with other members of the UI's COVID response, including SHIELD teammates Chris Brooke, Martin Burke, Timothy Fan, Richard Fredrickson Jr., Kelsie Green, Paul Hergenrother, Robin Holland, Bill Jackson, Sergei Maslov, John Paul, Diana Rose Ranoa, Rebecca Smith, William Sullivan, Awais Vaid, Kraig Wagenecht, Jay Walsh, Leyi Wang, Ron Watkins and Laura Wilhelm-Barr.
“In accepting this award, we were representing the literally hundreds of people who gave their time and energy to trying to make the university and community safe,” Goldenfeld said.
Goldenfeld was one of the developers of the university’s COVID modeling efforts, who alongside Professor Ahmed Elbanna and physics students George Wong, Zach Weiner and Tong Wang created the first model of school spread based on aerosol transmission, almost a year before the CDC and World Health Organization recognized that was how COVID-19 spread.
He also served as a modeler for the state in the earliest days of the pandemic, along with Maslov, to predict the trajectory of the pandemic with new state rules.
“Modeling an epidemic is not rocket science, it’s harder,” Goldenfeld said at an April 2020 press conference.
The renowned physicist, who worked with the UI since 1985, is moving on to the University of California San Diego, where he’ll hold the Chancellor’s Distinguished Professorship in Physics starting next month.
After spending nearly 40 years with his wife in C-U, with his children now graduated from the UI, “it seemed a good time for a change, and a chance to be able to enjoy a more outdoors lifestyle in a wonderful setting.”
UCSD recruited him for his experience combining biology and the physical sciences.
“I am looking forward to the stimulation of new scientific challenges that will doubtlessly emerge in a new university with new colleagues,” Goldenfeld said. “Right now, I work a lot on turbulence in fluids, and at UCSD I hope to apply some of this knowledge to understanding supernovae explosions.”
Since his start in the ‘80s studying the growing patterns of snowflakes, Goldenfeld felt his “lunatic-fringe” style of science was encouraged by his colleagues, “even such giants as twice-Nobel Prize winner John Bardeen, David Pines, Charlie Slichter and others.”
“My whole career has been spent swerving unpredictably between and out of lanes, but it would not have been possible if I had started my career anywhere else,” he said.
He’s most proud of the dozens of students and postdocs who collaborated on this unconventional science with him, including the group of COVID-19 researchers from a variety of backgrounds.
“One of the things I will especially miss is the annual physics department party, called the Physical Revue, where students and some faculty perform skits and songs about physics, making fun of ourselves and our field,” Goldenfeld said.
Before Monday’s ceremony, Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined UI administrators to affirm the state’s investment toward the restoration and replacement of two historic campus halls.
Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois plan will go toward restoring campus’ historic Altgeld Hall and replacing Illini Hall on the UI’s Urbana campus.
Within the state’s $686.3 million planned investment in the UI system, $140 million will go toward Altgeld and Illini halls, including with $52 million in non-state matching funds to bring both projects to fruition.
In place of Illini Hall, a new location will be built for the university’s departments of math and statistics, including a data science center.
“Altgeld Hall will see its interior transformed into a modern facility while keeping the building’s famous exterior intact,” Pritzker said.