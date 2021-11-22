CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois police making a traffic stop Sunday arrested an Urbana man for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Dazhan Moore, 23, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of John and Neil streets after an officer observed the driver allegedly disobey a stop sign.
The officer noticed a strong smell of cannabis from inside the car, and asked all the occupants of the car to step out, according to UI police.
Moore told the officer he had a firearm in his waistband and began reaching for it, but officers grabbed his arms and took the weapon, which was loaded with an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition, according to police.
Police said they also found a small bag of alleged cannabis in Moore’s pocket.
Moore was taken to the county jail and the vehicle driver was released with a verbal warning in connection with the stop sign violation.