CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois Police Department has invested in a new vehicle that can get to places a squad car or SUV cannot reach.
Its newest addition is a Polaris Ranger — a truck- and ATV-like hybrid that joins a long line of interesting and unique vehicles.
“We have APVs, bicycles and the usual squad cars,” said UI police spokesman Patrick Wade. “We’ve never had this type of vehicle before, so we’re excited to have it.”
This arrives after Wade said the department was looking for a vehicle that could get to places that the squad SUVs could not reach, such as sidewalks and other pedestrian-only areas, and be more accessible to the community, such as during sporting events and parades.
Wade said the department also hopes the new vehicle will provide the community with a more approachable way to talk to officers. He said some people can become intimidated by the big SUVs and closed windows. The Ranger does not have side windows, allowing anyone to approach the vehicle without feeling like they are a burden.
“People may not be comfortable to approach a squad car,” Wade said. The Ranger “changes that. We hope people approach (the Ranger) and say hello to the officers.”
The Ranger made its debut during this year's Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade, and officers are being trained on it when they’re available. Wade said officers are excited to use the vehicle, and plenty of them like to walk by it to check it out and see its features.
Wade said the main purpose of the Ranger will be to control large crowds — especially on home football Saturdays — and for routine patrolling around campus.
“This is another tool we can use to keep the campus safe,” UI police Chief Craig Stone said in a release. “We are always looking for ways to improve our ability to safeguard our community, and this new vehicle was an efficient way to enhance our patrol capabilities.”