URBANA - University of Illinois police are looking for a man who robbed a person at gunpoint in the Orchards Downs housing complex Thursday afternoon.
UI police spokesman Pat Wade said the holdup was reported at 4:38 p.m.
Wade said a resident of the complex had arranged, via Facebook Marketplace, to meet someone to buy electronics. When he showed up in the 2100 block of South Orchard Street, the man robbed him of the cash he had brought to buy the items.
The robber was described as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He had a thin build, short facial hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans with cutout knees.
He was last seen driving away from Orchard Downs in a silver Kia sedan with a covered license plate.
UI police searched the area but couldn’t find the robber.
If you have information, call UI Police at 217-333-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.