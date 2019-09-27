URBANA — In the first few weeks of the new semester, local police departments have received eight reports of inappropriate touching or public indecency near the University of Illinois campus, according to a community safety notice sent Friday evening from UI police.
The incidents happened between Aug. 24 and Sept. 18, police Chief Craig A. Stone said.
“One person was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with public indecency in connection with one of those incidents,” he wrote. “Preliminary investigation suggests that other individuals are responsible for the remaining incidents, and that not all of the incidents are related to each other.”
The arrest involved Shawn L. Banks, 44, who is accused of exposing himself on a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus Sept. 11.
Stone said more information wasn’t released sooner because the incidents are still under active investigation.
“However, there has been an enhanced police presence to keep our community members safe in areas where the incidents occurred,” Stone said.
Most of the other incidents are described as a man grabbing a woman’s rear end. There was also an incident where a man followed a woman into an apartment building and another where a man was looking in the window of a home and ran when confronted.
The times range from 7:44 a.m. to 12:12 a.m.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact UI police at 217-333-1216. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
An interactive map with the date, location and more details on each incident is below: