URBANA — The University of Illinois President’s House has hosted the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt and Amelia Earhart, but many big figures on campus haven’t had the chance to visit.
Members and guests of the Illini Quarterback Club jumped on that opportunity when President Tim Killeen invited them to host their annual football season kickoff luncheon along Florida Avenue.
Killeen spoke briefly to the club, sharing excitement for the upcoming season and speaking a bit on the house’s history since its completion in 1931.
“Think about it — in the middle of the Great Depression at a university that didn’t look much like it does today, this was them saying, ‘Look out, Princeton. Here we come,’” Killeen said. “That’s how I feel every day here.”
Rather than gathering inside the house itself, the group took advantage of Thursday’s cooler weather and enjoyed lunch in the tree-lined backyard.
Over 170 guests rubbed elbows with folks like Illini football coach Bret Bielema, athletic director Josh Whitman and Killeen himself, who greeted nearly every single person on arrival.
The scene quickly became a field of orange and blue as club members arrived in their best Illini apparel; even the food tables featured desserts in those signature colors.
Of course, football was the subject of the day.
“This is an end-of-the-era season,” Killeen said, referring to changes to the Big Ten that will start next season. “This is an important season to show the world and show the conference who the Illini are.”
Killeen joked that additions to the Big Ten might raise tensions there in the president’s house — his wife, Roberta Johnson, is an alumna of UCLA.
As they finished lunch, guests heard from Whitman and Bielema, then got the chance to pose questions about the upcoming season.
Illini Quarterback Club president Jeaneatte Clark said that the high attendance at the event was probably in part due to the opportunity to visit the president’s house.
“Could there be a more perfect venue for this?” Clark said. “This was so much nicer than being in a tent.”
Another club member, Joe Stanfa, hinted at wanting to return to the location next year.
“It’d be a wonderful tradition,” Stanfa said.
The club is looking forward to a schedule of tailgating, golf outings and more. Clark is excited to bring back the club bus trip, this time to Purdue.
Seats are filling up fast: They’ll be able to take 50 people on the trip, and over 30 have already signed up.
“It’s a real positive attitude the fans are bringing in this season, which they haven’t had in a long time,” Stanfa said.