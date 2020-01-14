CHICAGO — University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is in line for a raise under a contract extension to be considered by school trustees this week.
The UI earlier announced Killeen was up for an extension and released details of the proposed deal on Tuesday.
On Thursday in Chicago, trustees will vote on a four-year extension, the longest allowed by state law. Killeen would make $835,000 annually, with base pay and incentives rolled into one sum.
The fifth-year president currently receives a $600,000 base salary and is eligible for separate $100,000 yearly bonuses, which trustees have awarded him in each of the past four years.
There’s also an annual retention bonus of $100,000 in the proposed new deal. That would be paid as a $400,000 sum if Killeen stays through the end of the contract.
Killeen’s original five-year UI contract also included a retention bonus but the school removed it at his request.