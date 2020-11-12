UI Professor: Damage done by immigration policies 'so tremendous, and so deep, it is mind-boggling'
Between now and January’s inauguration day, we’ll turn to campus experts for insights and opinions about how things might be different when Joe Biden moves into the Oval Office than they’ve been under President Donald Trump.
THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: The future of U.S. immigration policy.
THE EXPERT: A. Naomi Paik, an associate professor of Asian-American Studies and the author of 2020’s “Bans, Walls, Raids, Sanctuary: Understanding U.S. Immigration for the Twenty-First Century.”
What action do you hope will be taken early on in the Biden Administration?
“From his first day in office, I want to see Biden undo the executive orders and administrative rules that 45 authorized, including:
— “Fully reinstating Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).”
— “Rescinding the ‘Muslim ban.’”
— “Rescinding authorization and funding for the border wall.”
— “Rescinding the interior enforcement executive order that increased resources to ICE and attacked sanctuary jurisdictions.”
— “Rescinding rule changes against international students and scholars.”
— "Rescinding (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) rule changes regarding use of public services and excludability.”
— “Undoing the damage to the existing and admittedly flawed asylum process, including rescinding the stay in Mexico policy, the use of Title 42 and the requirements that asylum seekers first claim asylum in a third country.”
— “Fulfilling his campaign promise to establish a task force to find the parents of more than 500 migrant children separated from their families.”
“The list goes on. Because so much of this damage was inflicted through the executive branch, without authorization by Congress, Biden can undo some of this damage on his first day in office. (Trump) waited only five days before authorizing the border wall and ICE raids, and only seven days for the ‘Muslim ban.’
"I want Biden to undo these executive actions on his first day.”
Just how much damage has been done under the current administration?
“The damage is so tremendous, and so deep, it is mind-boggling. I could rattle off numbers about death, detentions, deportations, exclusions, family separations, forced sterilizations — echoing eugenicist and genocidal policies from the past — and on and on.
“But what those numbers don’t show is the violent harm wrought against real people, our neighbors, which will last well beyond the administration itself.
“You cannot separate so many families from their children without long-lasting consequences in the lives of those children and families. Sterilizing women without their consent permanently changes their bodies and reproductive futures and possibilities. We cannot resurrect the dead we have killed by detaining them or deporting them to lethal conditions — that we helped foster.
“Even recounting this damage right now as I write this reminds me of just how staggering the devastation we have wrought on our neighbors in such a short amount of time has been.”
Why should immigration be high-priority for the Biden team?
“I understand that Biden is inheriting a complete disaster regarding the pandemic and economic depression from the current administration, which will require enormous effort and resources to even approach mitigating further fallout.
“At the same time, as I mention above, he can begin reversing many of the executive actions and rule changes deployed against non-citizens, which does not require negotiating with Congress, as an immigration reform bill would.
“Biden also has to grapple with the crisis of white supremacy, on which the previous administration poured gasoline. This means he needs to grapple with immigration, because immigration was the signature means of enacting state-sponsored racism.
“It’s also important to note that this interlocked relationship between immigration and white supremacy is not new. Immigration has long been one of the ‘least constitutional and most racist realms of U.S. law and life,’ as (UCLA historian) Kelly Lytle Hernandez has argued. So, if Biden is real about standing up for a U.S. future that is not defined by white supremacy, he needs to address immigration issues.
“Anything less would be a betrayal of the version of U.S. life he ostensibly proclaims to support.”