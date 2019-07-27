CHAMPAIGN — Two locals are among the 10 people appointed Friday to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Committee for Agricultural Education, including one man who wants to make horticulture big in the state.
Kaizad Irani, a former Parkland College professor and current University of Illinois professor of agribusiness, isn’t taking his appointment lightly and said Friday that he will do everything he can to encourage horticulture education in the state.
“When they interviewed me, it was one of the main things I cited as what I could bring to the table,” Irani said. “It’s the fastest growing agricultural industry in the state. Unfortunately, people still have this notion of agriculture as being Farmer Bob in overalls clearing a field, but now, it’s a lot more beyond that; there’s a lot of tech in the industry now.”
Irani will be joined by fellow UI Professor Gary Ochs. The agriculture education professor has been at the university since 2013, where he has both instructed students and helped them achieve their career goals through his work as clinical experience coordinator and academic advising coordinator.
Both appointments are pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate and follow about two months of interviews and vetting.
But Irani already knows what he’ll say when the committee convenes for the first time in Springfield next month.
“We need to start at the grass-roots level and inform and educate at the middle school level,” Irani said.
“And it’s not just the students, but we need to also teach the parents to get involved, so they know what agriculture really is.”
Irani said the massive changes in the agriculture industry, particularly the prevalence of technology in the field today, mean more people should have opportunities to make a career in agriculture.
Horticulture in particular, he said, will help to transform urban landscapes in the future, because “it’s not just about planting trees or having good residential landscape.”
And precision agriculture, which often uses drones to monitor yields, is the wave of the future Irani wants to help usher in.
Still, what’s most important for Irani is that people in Illinois know it’s not just local communities that are affected by the corn, soy and other agricultural products the state produces.
“I would say we have a very strong agriculture base obviously being in Illinois,” Irani said.
“But it’s not just about the corn and soy, but letting people know about how we are connected to the rest of the world. With some of the soy and corn we export to Asia, and being at the forefront of agriculture, we impact more than just our own state.”