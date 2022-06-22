URBANA — The University of Illinois provost is leaving this August to become the founding president of NEOM University in Saudi Arabia, Chancellor Robert Jones announced today.
Andreas Cangellaris has served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs since 2018. He joined the UI in 1997 as a professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering — he later led this department before becoming dean of the Grainger College of Engineering in 2013.
The UI will name an interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost in the coming weeks, Jones said, and he’s “optimistic” the university will have the next provost by the start of spring 2023.
“Selfishly, I am sorry that our university will lose such a dynamic, innovative and empathetic scholar, teacher and leader,” Jones said in a campus-wide email. “But it is hard to feel anything but excited for Provost Cangellaris about this chance to shape the future of the first university in this new sustainable regional development in Saudi Arabia.”