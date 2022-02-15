URBANA — They’re native to Australia. They come with spiny scales around their necks. And now, when they’re under the weather, bearded dragons can more safely undergo an MRI.
That’s thanks to new protocols developed by researchers at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and the UI Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.
Dr. Krista Keller, a zoological medicine specialist at the UI, said bearded dragons — aka “beardies” — are the most common pet lizards brought in for veterinary care.
And when they develop certain symptoms — such as seizures, tremors or changes in vision — they could sometimes benefit from an MRI.
But the challenge has been the risk posed by anesthesia, along with insufficient information about what a healthy bearded dragon’s brain looks like, she said.
“From a clinical point of view, an MRI is a diagnostic we reach for in humans and animals when we need to know what is going on inside the brain,” Keller said. “But you need to know what normal is.”
She and fellow researchers have found a way around both hurdles — developing safe anesthesia protocols and expanded clinical information for performing high-resolution MRI scans.
Keller said an MRI wouldn’t be the most common tool a veterinarian would reach for in diagnosing a bearded dragon’s symptoms — but neither would it be the most common tool used in diagnosing a sick dog.
There have been cases in the past when she’d have liked to have a bearded dragon patient undergo an MRI, she said, “but we didn’t know what we know now.”
Bearded dragons are interesting, tend to be docile, and they seem to enjoy hanging out with their people families, according to Keller.
She’s known of instances when bearded dragons are taken on vacation with their families.
“I have clients who bring their bearded dragons to work with them,” she said.
Given the right care and attention, bearded dragons can live to be 8-10 years old, Keller said, and the oldest one she’s seen was 11.
Without the right care, though, “they don’t make it through the first year,” she said.
The College of Veterinary Medicine and Beckman Institute have released a short video in which Keller explains how MRI has been made safer and more available for bearded dragons.
It’s entitled “How to MRI Your Dragon” and available on YouTube.