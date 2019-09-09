CHAMPAIGN — ROTC students at the University of Illinois will join first responders and law enforcement in climbing the Memorial Stadium stairs Wednesday morning to mark the deadliest terrorist attack in history.
Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, an event where nearly 3,000 lives were lost at the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
“We are doing this as a way to spread awareness and let people know we will never forget,” said Midshipman Dylan Neil Lim.
Members of the Naval, Army, Air Force and Marine Corps ROTC units will gather at the stadium at 5:30 a.m. for muster. They’ll be joined there by police, firefighters and FBI representatives.
At 6, they’ll begin climbing — 1,980 steps up, 1,980 steps down.
“The event is a way to honor and remember the firefighters who selflessly climbed the 1,980 steps of the twin towers, as well as all others who perished on 9/11,” Lim said.
Among other area 9/11-themed events:
An 8:46 a.m. Wednesday ceremony at West Side Park will feature speakers, a Champaign Fire Department bell ceremony and a Champaign Police Department firing detail.
Urbana city employees, firefighters, police officers and first responders will gather outside the city building at 7:30 a.m., with a moment of silence observed at 7:46 a.m.
The I & I Firefighters Association 9-11 Memorial Ride will leave Danville’s Village Mall at 10 a.m. Sunday and travel through several area towns.