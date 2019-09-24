UI freshmen from China, fall 2015-fall 2019
|Year
|Freshmen from China
|% of international students
|Fall 2015
|781
|69.7
|Fall 2016
|714
|67.9
|Fall 2017
|716
|62.9
|Fall 2018
|564
|60.1
|Fall 2019
|569
|59.0
URBANA — The number of University of Illinois freshmen from China remained flat this year, which the school’s admissions director counts as a “win” in the face of steep declines at other U.S. colleges.
The UI has 569 freshmen from China, five more than in fall 2018.
“We’ve been trending down since about 2015,” Admissions Director Andrew Borst said Monday. “Hearing from many of our peers that they’re down significantly, I’ll have to put ‘flat’ in the win column.”
Graduate enrollment from China was up about 5 percent, mostly in engineering and business, he said.
Chinese enrollment rose steadily at the UI from fall 2009 through fall 2015, as students from that country flocked to U.S. universities. Overall, international applicants to the UI more than doubled from 2009 to 2013, leveling off somewhat since then.
International students, who pay higher tuition, are a coveted source of revenue for universities facing declining state support.
The UI has a long history with China dating back to the early 1900s, and it’s been the top Midwest destination for Chinese students hoping to study abroad.
But as trade conflicts and national security concerns increased tensions between the U.S. and China, leading to visa complications, those numbers started to fall off nationally and at the UI.
Competition for Chinese students is also increasing, with China expanding its own higher education system and universities in Europe, Australia and New Zealand stepping up their recruiting efforts, Borst said.
The UI recruited in China during the last admissions cycle for the first time in several years, Borst said.
Meanwhile, the university has taken deliberate steps to diversify its international student population so it doesn’t rely so heavily on China.
Freshmen enrollment from China made up almost 70 percent of the UI’s international freshmen in fall 2015; it’s now at 59 percent.
The number of freshmen from India also dropped slightly this year, to 137, and enrollment from South Korea continued its decline this year, to 93. But the “everywhere else” number was up fairly significantly, Borst said.
UI recruiters will step up their efforts around the globe this year with plans to visit 12 countries, three times the usual number, “to make sure we’re reinforcing pipelines and maintaining relationships that we’ve started,” Borst said. That includes China, India and South Korea, as well as Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Macau and Jordan.
“We’re going to countries we haven’t been to before,” he said.
Borst expects India will still be a “growth market” for the UI.
Given international politics and market pressures, the UI isn’t planning for a big jump in Chinese enrollment. But it’s also not projecting a decline.
“I think we have a good reputation in China,” Borst said, adding that the UI is still happy with the number and quality of applicants from China.
The Gies College of Business and Grainger College of Engineering took out an insurance policy to protect against a precipitous drop in Chinese enrollment, but that wouldn’t apply to a gradual market decline, Borst said.