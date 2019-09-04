URBANA — A University of Illinois student accused of leaving a noose in a residence hall elevator is not currently enrolled at the university, according to a UI spokeswoman.

Andrew Smith, 19, of Normal was charged Tuesday with a hate crime, a Class 3 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, following his arrest Monday night, according to police and court records.

Smith had enrolled at the UI in fall 2018, but “he is not enrolled at the university at this time,” spokeswoman Robin Kaler said Wednesday afternoon.

Asked if Smith was expelled, Kaler said she couldn’t talk about a specific situation.

“But I can tell you whenever there’s a potential violation of the student code, the Office of Student Conflict Resolution conducts an investigation and takes appropriate action,” she said.

Kaler said the investigation into the incident continues.

UI police said about 1 a.m. Sunday, Allen Hall staff members reported that they had found a rope tied into a noose hanging in the elevator at the residence hall at 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U.

Smith was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Monday after an interview with police at his residence hall on College Court in Urbana.

At his arraignment Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Smith found a piece of rope in the elevator over the holiday weekend and tied it into a noose, even though a friend told him not to. The friend later reported him to authorities after seeing reactions to photos of the noose on social media, Alferink said.

Smith told police he had “only spent about 30 seconds thinking about his actions” and didn’t consider it serious enough to turn himself in, Alferink said.

Judge Roger Webber set Smith’s bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court on Oct. 22. Smith later posted the required $500 and was released.

Smith’s attorney, Audrey Thompson of Urbana, said Tuesday that her client was a sophomore with enough credits to graduate this year and a GPA of 3.79.

The incident was publicized on social media by the student groups Black Students for Revolution and Black United Front, which called for those responsible to be dismissed for at least two years as well as an open and transparent investigation, public reporting of all racist incidents reported on campus, and a comprehensive review of related disciplinary policies. The Illinois Student Government later issued a statement in support of those demands.